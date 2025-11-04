Hollywood has a new “Sexiest Man Alive” and this time, it’s someone redefining what charm and masculinity mean in today’s world. Bridgerton and Wicked star Jonathan Bailey has officially been named People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2025, becoming the first openly gay man to hold the title in the magazine’s 40-year history. Jonathan Bailey Opens Up About Relationship Status: ‘Bridgerton’ Star Says He’s Available in Dating Market.

The Tonight Show Shares Video on Instagram - Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Tonight Show (@fallontonight)

Jonathan Bailey’s Stylish People Magazine Cover Shoot

The 37-year-old British actor, known for playing Lord Anthony Bridgerton in Netflix’s hit period drama Bridgerton, as well as Fiyero in Wicked: Part One, joins a prestigious list of Hollywood heartthrobs who have earned the title over the decades. In his People magazine cover shoot, Bailey perfectly balanced rugged charm with effortless sophistication. One photo shows him emerging from the chilly English ocean, while another captures a softer side, smiling warmly as he cuddles a dog and enjoys a quiet seaside moment in a cable-knit sweater.

Jonathan Bailey Reacts to Sexiest Man Alive Title

The magazine described him as “brimming with charm, wit, and almost unfairly handsome looks,” capturing exactly why audiences around the world have fallen for his magnetic screen presence. Reacting to the honour during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Bailey said with a laugh, “It’s a huge honour… I’m incredibly flattered. And it’s completely absurd.” The actor also joked that Fallon must have “turned it down” so that he could win. ‘Bridgerton Season 4’: Jonathan Bailey Confirms Return As Viscount Anthony Bridgerton in Upcoming Netflix Series.

Jonathan Bailey on Winning Sexiest Man Alive 2025

Speaking further to People, he shared that the recognition had been kept secret until now. “It’s been a secret, so I’m quite excited for some friends and family to find out,” Bailey said. “They’ll be furious that I haven’t told them. And then they’ll just squeal with delight. They’ve seen me grow up. Behind the mask of being identified as a sexy man are other truths that they know and they’ve witnessed. They know the secrets.” Bailey’s victory is also symbolic not just for him but for a broader cultural shift in Hollywood. Openly gay and authentically himself, Bailey has long spoken about the importance of visibility and inclusivity in the entertainment industry. “If I can fill spaces that I didn’t have growing up, then I feel like that’s a really brilliant thing,” he once said about his decision to come out publicly in 2018.

Jonathan Bailey’s Journey to Becoming Sexiest Man Alive

The English actor began his career in theatre before breaking out on television with Broadchurch in 2013. His portrayal of Anthony Bridgerton in Bridgerton catapulted him to global fame, and his recent roles in Wicked and Jurassic World Rebirth have made him one of the most versatile and admired performers of his generation. Interestingly, before his win was announced, Bailey was already among the top favourites to take the crown. According to Sportsbook Review, he had 11 percent odds to win, behind Pedro Pascal and Jeremy Allen White. However, Bailey’s undeniable blend of talent, humility, and charm helped him emerge as the people’s choice. ‘I’m Thinking It Will Be With a Man’: ‘Wicked’ Star Jonathan Bailey Open to Co-Parenting With a Woman, but Leans Towards Raising a Child With a Man.

Jonathan Bailey Crowned People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2025

This milestone comes at a time when Wicked: For Good, the sequel to Wicked: Part One is solidifying Bailey’s status as a leading man in Hollywood. From Broadway stages to blockbuster screens, he continues to captivate audiences with his charisma and emotional depth. Jonathan Bailey’s crowning as People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2025 is not just a celebration of his looks but also a testament to authenticity and change. As he proves time and again true sexiness isn’t just about appearance, but also about heart, confidence, and staying unapologetically yourself.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (fallontonight Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 04, 2025 06:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).