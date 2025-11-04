The Maharashtra State Election Commission on Tuesday, November 4, announced the long-awaited schedule for the local body elections. Elections will be held for 246 municipal councils across the state. Out of 147 nagar panchayats, voting will take place in 42 during the first phase, while the remaining 105 have not yet completed their term. Elections will also include the selection of municipal council presidents. The nomination process will begin on November 10. Voting will take place on December 2, and the counting of votes will be held on December 3. Maharashtra SEC Press Conference Today, November 4, Live Streaming: Will State Election Commission Announce Schedule for Mumbai's BMC Election and Local Body Polls in State? Watch Live Video Briefing.

Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025 Schedule

Polling in 246 municipal councils, 42 nagar panchayats in Maharashtra on December 2: State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare. pic.twitter.com/iT5Aq0L6m3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 4, 2025

