School Assembly News Headlines Today, 7 October 2025: Reading news on a daily basis helps students build the habit of staying updated with current events that happen across India and the world. Staying updated with the latest news is an important skill in today’s competitive world. By keeping track of national and international developments, students become more aware of their surroundings and understand how different issues impact society. This awareness encourages critical thinking and helps them form informed opinions. Take a look at the key national and international headlines to include in today’s school assembly on October 7.

National News For School Assembly

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Election Commission Rolls Out Massive Security and Logistics Plan for State Vidhan Sabha Polls

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly By-Elections 2025 Dates Announced: EC To Hold Budgam and Nagrota Bypolls on November 11, Results on November 14

Mumbai Traffic Update: Police Issue Traffic Advisory Ahead of Global Fintech Fest 2025 at BKC From October 7 to 9

Ladakh Violence: Supreme Court Seeks Response From Centre Over Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Gitanjali Angmo’s Plea Against His Detention Under NSA

International News For School Assembly

Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2025: Mary Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell and Shimon Sakaguchi Receive Award for Discoveries in Peripheral Immune Tolerance

Sebastien Lecornu Resigns: French PM Steps Down a Day After Unveiling New Cabinet, President Emmanuel Macron Accepts Resignation

Pak Ships 1st Consignment Of Rare Earth Minerals To US: Report

Sports News For School Assembly

Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals at 1st Abia Para Badminton International, Para-Badminton Star Continues Good Form

Pakistan's Sidra Amin Reprimanded for Code of Conduct Breach During IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025, Handed One Demerit Point

Indian Women’s Hockey Team Aims To Put Behind Asia Cup 2025 Heartbreak, Learn From Mistakes, Negatives To Achieve World Cup Qualification

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Hails Indian Contingent’s Record Medal Haul at World Para-Athletics Championships 2025, Says ‘Their Success Will Inspire Several People’

Entertainment News For School Assembly

Ike Turner Jr, Grammy-winning musician and Son of Ike and Tina Turner, dies at 67 due to Kidney Failure

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna Get Engaged in Private Ceremony: Reports

South Superstar Rajinikanth Enjoys Simple Street Food on Pattal During Spiritual Trip to Rishikesh; Offers Tribute to Swami Dayananda

Business News For School Assembly

John Ternus to Become Next Apple CEO? Tech Giant’s Vice President of Hardware Engineering Reportedly Best Contender after Tim Cook Steps Down from Role

Iran Currency Overhaul: Government Approves Plan To Drop 4 Zeros From Rial Amid Soaring Inflation

Adani Group to invest ₹30,000 cr more in Navi Mumbai airport expansion

Regularly reading news enhances students’ language skills, broadens their vocabulary, sharpens pronunciation, and strengthens overall communication abilities. Hence, exposure to diverse topics like current affairs, politics, and world news also enriches their general knowledge, making them more confident and active participants in discussions both inside and outside the classroom.

