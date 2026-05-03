School Summer Holidays 2026 State-Wise List: Delhi, UP, Bihar, Rajasthan Vacation Dates Amid Heatwave

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With heatwave conditions intensifying across India, several states have either announced early summer holidays or shifted school timings to morning hours to protect students from extreme temperatures. As mercury levels continue to rise, education departments across the country are taking proactive steps, including revising academic calendars and enforcing safety measures.

In Delhi, the Directorate of Education has declared summer vacation from May 11 to June 30, 2026. Schools in the national capital will reopen on July 1 after a 50-day break, offering relief to students amid soaring temperatures.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Basic Education Council has scheduled holidays for government primary, upper primary, and composite schools from May 20 to June 15. However, private schools may follow different timelines depending on their internal academic plans. Heatwave 2026: India Emerges As Global ‘Hotbox’ As 95 of World’s 100 Hottest Cities Recorded Within the Country.

Meanwhile, Bihar will observe summer vacations from June 1 to June 20, as per the official academic calendar. In West Bengal, holidays have already been preponed in most districts due to extreme heat, except for the relatively cooler hill regions like Darjeeling and Kalimpong.

In northern India, Haryana is expected to declare its school holidays from June 1 to June 30. Similarly, Rajasthan has scheduled its summer break from May 17 to June 20, 2026. Punjab will also observe school holidays during May and June, although exact dates may vary across districts.

Several states in central and southern India have already begun their summer vacations earlier than usual. Odisha advanced its school holidays starting April 27 following severe heatwave warnings. The decision was approved by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi based on recommendations from the School and Mass Education Department. Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: IMD Predicts Shift from Heatwave to Thunderstorms as Cyclonic Systems Build Across State.

In Telangana, summer vacation is being observed from April 24 to June 11, giving students a 48-day break. Similarly, Chhattisgarh declared holidays from April 20 to June 15 for all schools, except for teaching staff.

Andhra Pradesh has also implemented holidays from April 24 to June 11. Authorities have issued strict warnings to private schools against conducting classes during this period, stating that violations could result in cancellation of recognition.

Apart from full closures, several regions are opting for adjusted school timings. States like Maharashtra and Jharkhand, along with NCR areas such as Noida and Ghaziabad, have shifted to morning classes. Schools in these areas are operating between 7 am and 12 pm to reduce students’ exposure to peak daytime heat.

Here is a quick overview of state-wise summer holiday schedules:

Delhi: May 11 to June 30

Uttar Pradesh: May 20 to June 15

Bihar: June 1 to June 20

West Bengal: Ongoing (preponed in many districts)

Haryana: June 1 to June 30

Rajasthan: May 17 to June 20

Odisha: From April 27

Telangana: April 24 to June 11

Chhattisgarh: April 20 to June 15

Andhra Pradesh: April 24 to June 11

As heatwave alerts continue across multiple regions, parents and students are advised to stay updated with official announcements from respective state education boards. Authorities are prioritizing student safety while ensuring minimal disruption to the academic calendar during the extreme summer conditions.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 05:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).