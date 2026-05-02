Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: IMD Predicts Shift from Heatwave to Thunderstorms as Cyclonic Systems Build Across State

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Bhopal, May 2: A shift towards unsettled weather conditions, moving away from the recent dry spell and heatwave, is expected across several districts of Madhya Pradesh in the coming days. While the weather remained largely dry in many divisions in recent days, significant atmospheric changes are now influencing the region, including multiple cyclonic circulations and troughs extending from Rajasthan to the northeast, the Bhopal centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

A wider swathe of the state will remain under a light thunderstorm watch, with wind speeds reaching up to 40 kmph. This alert covers Bhopal and Bairagarh, Gwalior, Datia, Ratangarh, Shajapur, Sehore and Damoh. In the eastern and southern belts, Jabalpur, Bhedaghat, Katni, Umaria, Bandhavgarh, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Kanha and Anuppur are included in the forecast. Furthermore, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Niwari, Orchha and Tikamgarh are likely to witness similar light thunderstorm activity accompanied by lightning, the IMD centre said. West Bengal Weather Update: Thunderstorms, Rain Likely in Kolkata, South Bengal Till May 5; Counting Day May Face Disruption at 77 Centres.

Residents in several regions should prepare for moderate to intense weather activity during the afternoon and evening hours. Raisen, Sanchi and Bhimbetka are expected to experience moderate thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and wind speeds reaching up to 60 kmph. There is also a high likelihood of hail in these locations. Similar conditions are predicted for Guna, Vidisha, Udayagiri, Ashoknagar, Sagar, Rajgarh and Narsinghpur, where residents may witness moderate to light thunderstorms. These areas could see lightning, hail and gusty winds peaking at around 50 kmph. Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall for Next 3 Days Amid Extreme Heatwave in State.

Maximum temperatures have reached 43.2 degrees Celsius in Raisen, while the lowest minimum temperature was recorded at 15.8 degrees Celsius in Damoh. Over the past 24 hours, rainfall has already been recorded at isolated places in the Shahdol, Chambal, Jabalpur and Sagar divisions. Notable rainfall totals include 8.6 mm in Panagar and 8 mm in Sleemanabad. Looking ahead, the forecast suggests a slight rise in maximum temperatures by around 2 degrees Celsius over the next 48 hours. However, a gradual cooling trend is expected thereafter, with temperatures likely to drop by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over the subsequent three days. Authorities have advised residents to remain indoors during lightning activity and to secure loose structures to prevent wind damage.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 05:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).