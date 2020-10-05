New Delhi, October 5: The Ministry of Education on Monday released guidelines for reopening of schools from October 15, 2020 in a graded manner. The Ministry has urged the States and Union Territories to prepare their own Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for health, hygiene and safety and learning with physical and social distancing. The guidelines have been issued in accordance with the Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL). The Ministry said that States/UTs may adopt or adapt the standard operating procedure (SoP) as per local context and requirements.

Union Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tweeted saying that students may attend schools only with the written consent of parents. The Minister added saying that there will be flexibility in attendance norms. Students may opt for online classes rather than physically attend school. "Schools, allowed to, open must follow the guideline prepared by State/UT Education Departments based on SOP of DoSEL. Unlock 5 Guidelines: Cinema Halls, Entertainment Parks to Reopen, States Allowed to Open Schools From October 15, Parents' Consent Mandatory.

Schools Reopening Guidelines Across India

No assessment till up to 2-3 weeks of school reopening. States/UTs to prepare their own SOP regarding health and safety precaution for reopening of schools based on the SOP to be issued by DoSEL. States/UTs may adopt or adapt the SOP as per local context and requirements. Use of ICT & online learning shall continue to be encouraged. The guidelines for reopening of schools are comprised of two parts one is SOP for health, hygiene, and safety and another is learning with physical and social distancing. The SOP also provides for guidelines on ensuring emotion well being of students and teachers with a reference drawn to Manodarpan initiative Students may attend schools only with the written consent of parents. There will be flexibility in attendance norms. Students may opt for online classes rather than physically attend school. Precautions to be taken for preparing and serving Midday Meal in schools. The alternative academic calendar of NCERT may be followed Checklist for a safe school environment, as adopted from UNICEF India guideline is provided for schools parents and students to contain the spread of COVID-19. The SOP also provides for safety protocols to the followed after the opening of schools such as maintaining physical/social distancing norms by keeping a minimum 6 feet gap between each other, wearing of masks at all times in the classroom, laboratory and play areas, maintaining hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette and screening before entry into the school and students may attend schools only with the written consent of parents.

On September 30, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in its Unlock 5 guidelines said that the state governments are allowed to open schools in a graded manner from October 15. The new guidelines stated states can take their decisions on the opening of schools in consultation with the concerned institutions.

