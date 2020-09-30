New Delhi, September 30: The Centre on Wednesday issued new guidelines for opening up of more activities in areas outside containment zones, while extending lockdown in containment zones till October 31. Under the Unlock 5 guidelines, which will come into effect from October 1, cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes are allowed to reopen with 50 percent seating capacity from October 15. Mission Begin Again: Maharashtra Extends Lockdown Till October 31, Allows Dine-in Services at Restaurants From October 5, Dabbawalas Can Travel in Mumbai Local Trains.

Regarding the opening of schools and coaching institutes, the MHA said the state governments can take a decision after October 15. Students may attend schools only with the written consent of parents. No school will be allowed to enforce compulsory attendance. An SOP will be issued by the Ministry of Education, based on which states can prepare their own SOPs. "Online/ distance learning shall continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and shall be encouraged," the Unlock 5 guidelines stated. Tamil Nadu Extends Lockdown Till October 31 But Eases Restrictions.

The Department of Higher Education (DHE) may take a decision on the timing of the opening of colleges and higher education institutions, in consultation with the MHA, based on the assessment of the situation, said the guidelines. In regards to social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political functions and other congregations, the MHA allowed a maximum of 50% of the hall capacity, with a ceiling of 200 persons. Read complete guidelines here.

States Can't Impose Local Lockdown Outside Containment Zones:

The Unlock 5 guidelines made it clear that state governments will not impose any local lockdown outside the containment zones, without prior consultation with the central Government.

No Restriction on Inter-State and Intra-State Movement:

There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods, said the new guidelines. No separate permission or approval or e-permit will be required for such movements.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 30, 2020 08:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).