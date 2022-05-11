The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has issued an official notification regarding the post of Camp Assistant Grade III. Candidates who are interested, as well as eligible, can register themselves by visiting the official website at upenergy.in.

Candidates should note that the application process will begin from 25 May onwards. The last date to apply for the registered post is 15 June 2022. As per the latest update, the exam for the post of Camp Assistant Grade III is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in the third week of July.

Through this recruitment drive, UPPCL aims to fill up a total of 24 vacancies in its organisation. For general category candidates, there are 21 posts; for the economically weaker section, there are 2 positions and finally, for the scheduled tribe category, there is only one opening.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagri Script. A degree in Civil Engineering from a University or institute stablished by law in Uttar Pradesh or from any other institution recognised by the state government or a degree or diploma recognised as equivalent thereto by the State Governmen.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved category/ EWS category candidates and candidates from States/UTs other than Uttar Pradesh are required to pay the fee of Rs 1180, whereas Rs 826 is applicable to candidates from State’s ST category.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Computer Based Test and Personal Interview.

