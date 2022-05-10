Delhi, May 10: The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has announced a recruitment to the Data Entry Operator posts. Interested eligible candidates can check the details, and apply for the post on the official website of BECIL at becil.com.

According to the latest BECIL Recruitment 2022 notification, the organisation is seeking to fill a total of 86 vacancies through this recruitment drive. Interested candidates can read the official notification here. The last date to apply for the post is May 22. Canara Bank Recruitment 2022: Apply for Deputy Manager, Assistant Manager, and Other Posts at canmoney.in; Check Details Here.

How to Apply for BECIL Recruitment 2022:

Applicants will have to visit the official website of BECIL at becil.com to apply.

apply. It must be noted that no other mode of application will be accepted.

Eligibility Criteria for BECIL Recruitment 2022:

Applicants must be a Graduate in any discipline from a recognized university.

Applicants should have knowledge of Typing, Minimum Speed should be 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi.

Salary Details for BECIL Recruitment 2022:

The selected candidate will receive a salary of Rs.21,184 As per current Minimum Wages Rates of Delhi Govt. for Graduates.

The selection will be made as per the prescribed norms and requirements of the job. Candidates are advised to visit the BECIL website regularly for any notification or updates.

