New Delhi, November 3: The Union Public service Commission (UPSC) on Monday released the merit list of candidates seeking admission in Officer’s Training Academy (OTA). A total of 241 candidates managed to clear Combined Defence Services (CDS) II, 2019 exam. Out of the total candidates qualified, 174 candidates cleared the exam for OTA, Chennai for 112th short service Commission Course (NT) course for men.

Meanwhile, 67 candidates cleared the exams for 26th Short Service Commission Women (NT) course for OTA, Chennai. The merit list also contains names of the candidates who were earlier recommended the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (pre-flying) training course(s), reported Hindustan Times. CDS Exam-II 2019 Final Result Declared: 196 Candidates Shortlisted For IMA, Naval Academy And Air Force Academy; Candidates Can Check Results Online on- upsc.gov.in.

Parveen, Prateek Kumar, and Md Anisur Rahman have secured the top three positions in the OTA (Men) exam. Aditi V Parida, Simran Kaur Gill, and Yashasavi Raje have got the first three ranks in the OTA (Women) merit list.

The official notification reads, “The list of 112th Short Service Commission Course (NT) (for Men) also includes the names of the candidates who were recommended earlier on the basis of the result of the same examination for admission to Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun, Naval Academy (NA), Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy (AFA), Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course(s).” UPSC CDS II Exam 2019 on September 8: Important Points & Guidelines to Follow on the Examination Day.

The UPSC has not taken into account the result of medical examination while preparing the merit list. Notably, candidates who were also recommended for the IMA, NA and AFA, are eligible for getting trained in these academies. The final scorecard will reportedly be released within 15 days.

The CDS exam is conducted twice in a year. For getting admission into the IMA, NA and the AFA, candidates are required to give additional Mathematics paper along with English and General Knowledge papers. Candidates who are selected for the IMA, the NA and the AFA through CDS exam are directly commissioned as permanent officers in the Indian Armed Forces.

