New Delhi, September 1: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday announced the final results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (II). Selected candidates can check their result on the official website of the UPSC –www.upsc.gov.in. The Commission announced the names of 196 candidates in the order of merit.

Out of the total candidates shortlisted 100 will join the Indian Military Academy (IMA), 76 will join the Naval Academy and rest 14 will be part of the Air Force Academy. The final result is prepared on the basis of the performance in the written exam and in the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview. However, the results of Medical examination have not been taken into account in preparing these lists. Indian Army Refutes Media Reports of Postponement of Recruitment Process Till 2021.

The candidates can check the result by visiting www.upsc.gov.in. On the home page a there will be an option showing "Final Result: Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2019" under "What's New" section. After clicking this option, a new page will open having a PDF file containing the names of selected candidates. By clicking on the PDF file the list of selected candidates will open. Indian Army Refutes Social Media Posts Claiming Large Gatherings Organised at Certain Military Stations on Independence Day 2020.

The Commission had recommended 2699, 1592 and 0611 as qualified in the written test for admission to the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy, respectively. The number of candidates finally qualified are those after the SSB test conducted by Army Head Quarters. Meanwhile, verification of date of birth and educational qualifications of these candidates is still under process by the Army Headquarters.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 01, 2020 06:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).