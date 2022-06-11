Union Public Service Commission has released notification inviting applications for Assistant Executive Engineer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till June 30, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 24 posts in the organisation.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Scientific Officer: 1 Post

Assistant Mining Geologist: 21 Posts

Assistant Executive Engineer: 2 Posts

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria are different for various posts, aspirants can assess the detailed eligibility criteria through the notification.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Application Fees

Candidates must pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty-five) only in cash or by using the SBI's net banking facility or by using a visa/master credit/debit card. There is no application fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates. UPPSC Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited for Various Posts at uppsc.up.nic.in; Check Details Here

Other Details

The category-wise minimum level of suitability in interviews, irrespective of whether the selection is made only by interview or by Recruitment Test followed by interview, will be UR/EWS-50 marks, OBC-45 marks, SC/ST/PwBD-40 marks, out of the total marks of interview being 100. Candidates can visit the UPSC website for more information.

