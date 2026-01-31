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Mumbai, January 31: The Department of Posts has officially commenced the recruitment process for Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) for the 2026 cycle. Starting today, January 31, eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the official portal at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. This recruitment drive aims to fill 28,740 vacancies across 23 postal circles, covering roles such as Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), and Dak Sevak. With no written examination required, selection will be based entirely on academic merit.

Important Dates and Schedule

Candidates interested in the 2026 recruitment cycle should take note of the following timeline to ensure their applications are submitted successfully:

Registration & Application Start: January 31, 2026

January 31, 2026 Last Date to Apply: February 14

February 14 Fee Payment Deadline: February 16, 2026 (until 5:00 PM)

Application Correction Window: February 18 – February 19, 2026

First Merit List Release (Tentative): February 28, 2026. Post Office Recruitment: Applications for 28,740 Vacancies of India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 To Open on January 31, Know Steps To Apply at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Eligibility and Selection Criteria for India Post GDS Recruitment

The India Post GDS recruitment is one of the most accessible government career paths for young job seekers, focusing on secondary education and local residency.

Educational Qualification: Applicants must have passed Class 10 (Secondary School Examination) from a recognised board. It is mandatory to have studied Mathematics and English as compulsory or elective subjects.

Language Proficiency: Candidates must have studied the local language of their applied postal circle at least up to the 10th standard.

Age Limit: The age bracket is set between 18 and 40 years as of January 1, 2026. Standard age relaxations apply for SC/ST (5 years), OBC (3 years), and PwD (10 years) candidates.

Other Requirements: Basic computer knowledge, cycling skills, and a secondary means of livelihood are essential prerequisites for these roles.

Merit-Based Selection Process

Unlike many government jobs, the GDS recruitment does not involve a written test or an interview. The selection is conducted through a system-generated merit list based on the marks obtained in the 10th standard. Once the merit list is released on February 28, shortlisted candidates will be called for a two-stage physical verification of their original documents. Final engagement is subject to the successful verification of all certificates and medical fitness. SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2026 Soon: Know How To Download at ssc.gov.in.

Salary and Compensation

The compensation for GDS employees is provided as the Time Related Continuity Allowance (TRCA) plus Dearness Allowance. The salary for Branch Postmaster (BPM) will be between INR 12,000 to INR 29,380 and INR 10,000 to INR 24,470 for ABPM / Dak Sevak posts.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (indiapostgdsonline.gov.in). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2026 05:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).