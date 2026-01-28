Mumbai, January 28: The Department of Posts has officially announced its first major recruitment drive of the year, inviting applications for 28,740 Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) positions across 23 postal circles. The post office recruitment includes roles for Branch Postmasters (BPM) and Assistant Branch Postmasters (ABPM). According to the official schedule released this week, the online application window will open on January 31, providing a significant opportunity for 10th-pass candidates to secure central government employment based purely on academic merit.

Key Recruitment Dates and Vacancy Details for Post Office Recruitment

The hiring process will be conducted entirely online through the official India Post GDS portal. With nearly 29,000 tentative vacancies, states like Uttar Pradesh (3,169), West Bengal (2,982), and Tamil Nadu (2,009) have reported the highest number of openings.

Notification & Registration Starts: January 31, 2026

January 31, 2026 Application Deadline: February 14, 2026

February 14, 2026 Fee Payment Deadline: February 16, 2026

February 16, 2026 Correction Window: February 18-19, 2026

February 18-19, 2026 First Merit List Release: February 28, 2026

Eligibility Criteria and Salary Structure for India Post GDS Recruitment 2026

The GDS recruitment is unique as it requires no written examination or interview. Candidates are shortlisted based on a system-generated merit list derived from their Class 10 marks.

Education: Candidates must have passed Class 10 with Mathematics and English. Proficiency in the local language of the applied postal circle is mandatory.

Age Limit: Applicants must be between 18 and 40 years old. Standard age relaxations apply (5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC, and 10 years for PwD).

Salary: The monthly Time Related Continuity Allowance (TRCA) for BPM ranges from INR 12,000 to INR 29,380, while ABPM and Dak Sevak roles range from INR 10,000 to INR 24,470.

How to Apply for India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Step-by-Step Guide

Eligible candidates can follow these steps to complete their registration starting January 31:

Registration: Visit indiapostgdsonline.gov.in and register using a unique mobile number and email ID.

Fill Application: Log in with your registration number to enter personal details and Class 10 marks.

Choose Preferences: Select the postal divisions and specific post offices you wish to apply for.

Upload Documents: Attach scanned copies of your photograph (under 50kb) and signature (under 20kb).

Fee Payment: Pay the application fee of INR 100 (exempt for all female, SC/ST, PwD, and Transwoman candidates).

Submission: Review the form and submit. It is recommended to download or print the confirmation page for future reference.

Important Note for Applicants

The Department of Posts has clarified that higher educational qualifications (12th or Graduation) do not provide additional weightage in the selection process. Candidates are also expected to have basic computer knowledge and the ability to ride a bicycle or drive a two-wheeler to perform their daily duties efficiently.

