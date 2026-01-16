New Delhi, January 16: The Indian Navy has opened applications for the 10+2 B.Tech Cadet Entry Scheme (July 2026 batch), inviting eligible unmarried male and female candidates to join its Executive and Technical branches. A total of 44 vacancies have been announced for training at the Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala, Kerala.

Interested candidates can submit their applications online till January 19, 2026 through the official recruitment portal. There is no application fee for this entry.

Indian Navy 10+2 B.Tech Entry 2026: Key Highlights

• Course commencement: July 2026

• Total vacancies: 44

• Women candidates: Up to 7 seats

• Training institute: Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala

• Degree awarded: B.Tech from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)

• Commission type: Permanent Commissioned Officer

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

• Passed 10+2 (or equivalent) with minimum 70% aggregate in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM)

• At least 50% marks in English in Class 10 or Class 12

JEE Main Requirement

• Candidates must have appeared in JEE (Main) 2025 (B.E./B.Tech)

• Shortlisting will be done based on the All India Common Rank List (CRL) released by the National Testing Agency (NTA)

Age Limit

• Born between January 2, 2007 and July 1, 2009 (both dates inclusive)

Selection Process

1. Shortlisting based on JEE Main 2025 rank

2. SSB Interview for shortlisted candidates

3. Medical Examination

4. Final merit-based selection and branch allocation during training at INA

How to Apply for Indian Navy 10+2 B.Tech Entry 2026

Candidates can apply online by following these steps:

• Visit the official website: joinindiannavy.gov.in

• Register using a valid email ID and mobile number

• Log in and fill out the 10+2 B.Tech Cadet Entry Scheme application form

• Enter academic details and JEE Main 2025 information

• Upload scanned copies of:

• Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets

• JEE Main 2025 scorecard

• Recent passport-size photograph

• Review the form carefully and submit it online

• Take a printout or save a copy of the application for future reference

Selected candidates will undergo a four-year B.Tech programme fully sponsored by the Indian Navy. On successful completion, cadets will receive a B.Tech degree from JNU and will be commissioned as officers in the Executive or Technical branches, offering a prestigious career with leadership roles, advanced technical exposure, and long-term growth. DRDO CEPTAM-11 Recruitment 2025 Registration Deadline Extended, Know How To Apply at drdo.gov.in and Other Details Here.

Indian Navy 10+2 B.Tech Cadet Entry 2026 is a golden opportunity for science students aiming to combine engineering education with a respected defence career. Eligible candidates are advised to apply well before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

