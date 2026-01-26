India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 Opens for 28,740 Posts: Check Eligibility, Salary and How to Apply

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New Delhi, January 26: India Post has released the notification for Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) Recruitment 2026, announcing 28,740 tentative vacancies across various postal circles in the country. The recruitment drive aims to fill posts of Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS). Eligible candidates can apply online from January 31, 2026, through the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Candidates applying for the posts must have passed Class 10 from a recognised board and should be aged between 18 and 40 years. There will be no written examination for the recruitment. Selection will be done purely on the basis of a merit list prepared using Class 10 marks, making it a major opportunity for candidates seeking government jobs without competitive exams. West Bengal Teacher Recruitment 2026: WBSSC Publishes Final Merit List for Recruitment of Vacant Posts for Classes 11 and 12.

In terms of pay, ABPM and GDS posts offer a monthly salary ranging from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 24,470, while BPM posts carry a higher pay scale of Rs. 12,000 to Rs. 29,380.

The registration process will begin on January 31, 2026, and conclude on February 14, 2026. The last date to pay the application fee is February 16, 2026. Candidates will be allowed to make corrections in their application forms between February 18 and February 19, 2026. The merit list is expected to be released on February 28, 2026. DRDO CEPTAM-11 Recruitment 2025 Registration Deadline Extended, Know How To Apply at drdo.gov.in and Other Details Here.

How to Apply

• Visit indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

• Click on GDS Recruitment 2026 on the homepage

• Complete the one-time registration using basic details

• Log in with the generated registration number

• Fill in personal and educational details carefully

• Select the preferred post and postal circle

• Upload required documents as per guidelines

• Pay the application fee, if applicable

• Submit the form and download a copy for reference

In conclusion, the India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 offers a large number of vacancies with a transparent, merit-based selection process, making it an attractive opportunity for Class 10 pass candidates across India.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Indian Express), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2026 06:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).