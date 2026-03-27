Mumbai, March 27: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) officially opened the registration window for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026 today, March 27. Aspiring teachers for primary and upper primary levels can now submit their applications through the commission's authorised portal at upessc.up.gov.in. Alongside the launch, authorities issued a critical alert regarding a fraudulent website, uptet2026.in, which mimics the official interface.

Candidates are strictly advised to use only the official domain, upessc.up.gov.in, to avoid financial fraud or data theft. BSEB 10th Result 2026 Date: When Will Bihar Board Matric Results Be Declared?

Registration Timeline and Procedures for UPTET 2026

The application process is scheduled to conclude on April 26. Following the submission deadline, a brief correction window will be available from April 27 until May 1, 2026, allowing candidates to modify specific details in their forms. For the 2026 cycle, the commission has mandated a One-Time Registration (OTR) process. Applicants must first generate an OTR ID by providing basic personal details and undergoing Aadhaar-based OTP verification before they can proceed to the main application form.

Fee Structure and Exam Pattern

The application fee is determined by the candidate's category. For both Paper 1 and Paper 2, the charges are as follows:

General / EWS / OBC: INR 1,000

SC / ST: INR 500

Persons with Disabilities (PwD): INR 300

The examination, tentatively scheduled for July 2, 3, and 4, consists of two papers. Paper 1 is designed for those seeking to teach Classes 1–5, while Paper 2 is for Classes 6–8. Both papers feature 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) covering Child Development, Languages, Mathematics, and Environmental Studies.

Eligibility Requirements for UPTET 2026

Eligibility is categorised based on the teaching level:

Primary Level (Classes 1–5): Candidates typically require a Senior Secondary certificate (50 per cent marks) and a two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed/BTC) or equivalent. Graduates with specialised BTC training are also eligible.

Candidates typically require a Senior Secondary certificate (50 per cent marks) and a two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed/BTC) or equivalent. Graduates with specialised BTC training are also eligible. Upper Primary Level (Classes 6–8): Requires a Bachelor’s degree (50 per cent marks) along with a B.Ed. or a two-year D.El.Ed. Intermediate students with a four-year integrated degree like B.El.Ed. or B.A./B.Sc.Ed. may also apply.

Required Documentation for Upload

To complete the digital application, candidates should have the following scanned documents ready, including an Aadhaar Card and a valid identity proof. Additionally, educational marksheets (10th, 12th, Graduation, and professional teaching certificates), a recent passport-size photograph, signature and caste or Disability certificates (if applicable).

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2026 11:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).