Kolkata, July 17: The West Bengal Board Of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce the results Class 12 board examination today. The Uccha Madhyamik results are expected to be announced at 3:30 pm today. Students who have appeared for their exams can check their results on the official websites of West Bengal Board at wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in.

Around eight lakh students are awaiting the results of WBBSE 12th exam today. WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2020 Merit List: Aritra Pal Tops West Bengal Class 10 Board Exam, Check Passing Percentage and Overall Statistics Here.

Here's how students can check their online scores:

Log in to the official websites wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.nic.in Click on the link that says 'WBCHSE Result 2020' Fill in the required details such as Roll Number or admit card id Then Hit on the 'Submit' button After your result appears on the screen, download and take the print out

WBBSE had decided to conduct examinations from March 12 onwards. But, due to the nationwide lockdown that was imposed by the central government, not all exams could be conducted. The Board then took the decision to hold the exam in July, but eventually, it had to be cancelled.

