Kolkata, November 2: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) said the WBJEE 2024 entrance exam will be held on Sunday, April 28. It must be noted that the board announced the decision on Monday, October 30. The West Bengal JEE board has asked aspiring students to visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjee.nic.in and wbjeeb.in for regular updates regarding the entrance exam.

The Joint Entrance Examination is held for admission to Engineering, Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture courses at participating colleges and universities in West Bengal. The West Bengal JEE Board also conducts a common counselling process for admission after announcing the WBJEEB entrance exam results.

How to Apply for WBJEE 2024:

Visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.in .

. Proceed to WBJEE.

Open the application link.

Complete the registration process using your details.

Log in using your registration details and other credentials.

Upload the necessary documents and submit your form.

Pay the examination fee.

Take a printout for future reference.

The WBJEEB is expected to release a detailed notification and information bulletin, including the syllabus, eligibility, application process, schedule, and fees, soon. Candidates must note that the board also considers JEE Main exam results during admissions, besides WBJEE results for Engineering courses.

On the other hand, candidates need to clear the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) or paper 2 of the JEE Main exam for Architecture courses. Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to begin the JEE Main 2024 registration soon. Registration for the Joint Entrance Examination for session 1 is likely to commence on the official website of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

