New Delhi, February 18: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has issued a stern reminder regarding academic integrity following a controversy at the India AI Impact Summit. Galgotias University vacated its exhibition stall at Bharat Mandapam on Wednesday after a video went viral appearing to show a university representative claiming a Chinese-manufactured robot dog was a proprietary invention.

Speaking on the sidelines of the summit, MeitY Secretary S. Krishnan stated that while the government aims to foster genuine innovation, there is no place for misleading displays at national expos. Krishnan emphasized that exhibitors must adhere to a strict code to maintain the event's professional standards. Galgotias University Exits AI Summit Expo 2026 After Robodog Controversy; Tenders Apology, Says Professor Neha Singh Was ‘Ill-Informed’.

MeitY Issues Warning on Misinformation Following Galgotias University Controversy

"Misinformation cannot be encouraged," Krishnan said. "We want genuine and actual work to be reflected in the way that people exhibit in expos. Exhibitors must not display items that are not theirs." India AI Impact Summit 2026: Wikipedia Co-Founder Jimmy Wales Dismisses ‘Grokepedia’ and AI Rivalry, Cites 8% Traffic Drop As ‘Disaster’.

While the Secretary declined to comment on the specific merits of the university's claims, he noted that the ministry's priority is ensuring the summit remains a platform for authentic advancement rather than a source of public controversy.

The 'RoboDog' Controversy

The dispute began when a video surfaced featuring Professor Neha Singh, a communications faculty member at Galgotias, introducing a robot dog named "Orion." In the footage, Singh appeared to suggest the robot was a university-developed product. Social media users quickly identified the device as a "Unitree Go2," a commercially available robot manufactured by a Chinese tech company.

In response to the backlash, Galgotias University issued a formal apology, attributing the incident to "confusion" created by an "ill-informed" representative. The university clarified that the robot was purchased as a tool for student research and was never intended to be showcased as an original invention.

University Defends 'Linguistic Misunderstanding'

University Registrar Nitin Kumar Gaur addressed the media to clarify the institution's position, citing a "jumble of words" regarding the robot's origin. Gaur argued there was a misunderstanding between the terms "developed" and "development," stating the university was working on the development of applications for the robot, rather than having developed the hardware itself.

Professor Singh also defended her actions to ANI, stating she never explicitly claimed the robot was "Indian or Galgotian" and noted that the original manufacturer's branding remained visible on the unit during the display.

Aftermath and Current Status

While reports differed on whether the university was officially asked to leave or exited voluntarily, the stall was confirmed empty by Wednesday afternoon. The university maintained it chose to vacate the space to respect the "organizers' sentiment" and avoid further distraction from the summit’s goals.

The "RoboDog" has since been returned to the university’s campus labs in Greater Noida. The incident has prompted broader discussions within the Indian tech community regarding the vetting processes for exhibitors at high-profile government-sponsored summits.

