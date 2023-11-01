Mumbai, November 1: The Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) released the exam date sheets or timetables for Class 10 or SSC and Class 12 or HSC final exams 2024. Students who will be appearing for the Maharashtra SSC and HSC exams 2024 can visit the official website of Maharashtra Board at mahahsscboard.in to check and download the exam timetable.

As per the schedule, the Maharashtra SSC Exams 2024 will begin on March 1, with most exams being held in a single shift starting at 11 am. A few exams will be held in the second shift from 3 pm. The SSC exams will end on March 22, 2024, with Social Sciences Paper II and Geography exams taking place on the same day. SSC MTS Result 2023 Out: Final Results Declared at ssc.nic.in, Know How to Download.

From February 21 to March 19, the Maharashtra HSC Exams 2024 will be conducted. The Class 12 exams will have two shifts: morning at 11 am and afternoon at 3 pm. The English paper will be the first exam for HSC students, while the Sociology paper will be the last one. ICSI CSEET November 2023 Admit Card Released At icsi.edu, Know How to Download Hall Ticket.

How to Download Maharashtra SSC, HSC Timetable 2024

Visit the official portal of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in.

Click on the 'MSBSHSE timetable' under the latest notifications.

The Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC timetable 2024 will be available on the screen.

Download exam dates in PDF format.

Take a printout of the exam schedule for future reference.

Along with the theory exam dates, the Board has also declared the dates for the class 10 and 12 practical exams. The practical exams for class 10 will take place between February 10 and 29, 2024, while those for class 12 will be held from February 2 to 20, 2024.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 01, 2023 08:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).