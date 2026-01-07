Mumbai, January 7: The Bar Council of India (BCI) is expected to announce the results for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 20 shortly, with several reports suggesting a release within the current week. Candidates who appeared for the national-level certification AIBE Exam 2025 on November 30 will be able to access their scorecards and the final answer key through the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

The release of the AIBE Exam Result 2025 final answer key typically precedes the result declaration by a few hours or is issued simultaneously. This final key is crucial as it incorporates changes based on the objections raised by candidates against the provisional answer key released earlier. Once the results are live, the BCI will also specify the number of questions, if any, that have been withdrawn or deleted from the final marking process, which can impact the overall qualifying cutoff.

How to Check AIBE Exam Result 2025

To check their results, candidates will need to log in to the BCI portal using their registration credentials, including their roll number and date of birth. The scorecard will indicate a "Pass" or "Fail" status rather than a specific numerical rank. While the BCI provides a digital version of the result immediately, the physical Certificate of Practice (COP), which is the formal authorisation to practice law in India, is usually issued to successful candidates several months after the result declaration.

AIBE Exam Result 2025: Minimum Qualifying Criteria

The AIBE is a qualifying examination rather than a competitive one. According to established guidelines, candidates from the General and OBC categories must secure a minimum of 45% to pass the exam. For candidates belonging to SC, ST, and PWD categories, the qualifying mark is set at 40%. These percentages are calculated based on the total number of valid questions remaining after any discrepancies in the question paper are addressed in the final key.

The All India Bar Examination is a mandatory requirement for law graduates who wish to transition from provisional enrollment with state bar councils to permanent membership. The exam tests basic legal knowledge and the analytical ability of advocates. AIBE XX marks the latest iteration of this certification process, which has seen an increasing number of participants each year.

Following the result announcement, the BCI will provide a window for candidates to request a re-check of their OMR sheets if they believe there has been a technical error in their evaluation. Details regarding the re-checking process and associated fees will be updated on the official portal following the primary result release.

