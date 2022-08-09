Mumbai, August 9: The Xavier School of Management will start the registration process for XAT 2023 tomorrow, August 10. Candidates who are interested to apply for the Xavier Aptitude Test can visit the official site of XLRI on xatonline.in.

Candidates must note that the XAT exam will be held on January 8, 2022. In order to apply for XAT 2023 exam, candidates first need to register on xatonline.in and generate their log-in details. Following this, candidates must follow the process and apply for XAT 2023. UGC-NET Phase 2 Exams Postponed, To Be Conducted Between September 20 and 30.

The XAT registration fee is Rs 1800 excluding the late fees. The fee for Indian candidates applying for Ex-PGDM through GMAT is Rs 2500 while for NRI/Foreign candidates who are applying for one or more programmes through GMAT, the fee is Rs 5000.

Steps to apply for XAT 2023:

Visit the official site of XAT at xatonline.in

On the homepage, click on the registration link

Enter your log in details and click on submit

Fill out the application form

Pay application fees

Click on submit and download the page

Take a printout for future reference

For more details on the XAT 20223 exam, candidates can check the official site of XAT.

