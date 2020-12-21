New Delhi, December 21: The Xavier School of Management has released the admit cards for Xavier Aptitude Test, XAT 2020. The admit cards have been released on the official website of XLRI. Aspirants can visit the website and download their admit cards by prividing their details. The official website of XLRI is - xatonline.in. XAT 2021 is scheduled to take place on January 3, 2021.BPSC 66th Admit Card 2020 Released Online at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Exam on December 27; Here’s How to Download.

The entrance exam will be conducted at 185 centres across the whole country. It's an online examination. The test duration is three hours, and would be conducted from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm on January 3, 2020. Admit Cards will carry the information related to the test centre , its name and address. Candidates are advised to follow the instruction given in the admit cards regarding the reporting at the test centre. Navik (DB) Coast Guard Admit Card Released; Know How & Where to Download It.

Follow the steps to download XAT 2021 admit cards -

First, visit to the official website of XLRI- xatonline.in

On the homepage, click on the activated link for Download Admit Card

On the new window that opens, enter your username and password and submit it.

Your XAT 2021 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card for future references.

Candidates are advised to carefully go through the instructions printed on the card to avoid any confusion. In case of any discrepancies contact the authorities immediately. Following the guidelines issued against COVID19 pandemic, wearing of masks is mandatory. Candidates are also permitted to carry personal sanitizers to the exam centres.

