Mumbai, March 11: A growing shortage of commercial LPG cylinders is forcing restaurants across Mumbai to shut their kitchens, with the city’s hospitality body warning that the crisis could escalate quickly if gas supplies are not restored.

According to the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (AHAR), nearly 20 percent of hotels and restaurants in Mumbai have already suspended operations due to the disruption in LPG deliveries. The association has warned that up to 50 percent of eateries could shut down within the next two days if the supply situation does not improve. Gas Cylinder Price Today, March 11: Check LPG Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Restaurants Struggle to Keep Kitchens Running

Commercial LPG cylinders are a crucial fuel source for restaurant kitchens, and the shortage is already affecting daily cooking operations. Many establishments have begun scaling down services to conserve the limited gas they have left.

Some restaurants have reduced menu options, while others are shortening operating hours to stretch their remaining LPG stock. Industry representatives say each establishment is making independent decisions on whether to continue operations based on the availability of gas. LPG Crisis in India: Oil Refineries Increase LPG Production by 10% As Govt Increases Waiting Period for New LPG Cylinder Bookings to 25 Days.

Hospitality Industry Raises Alarm

AHAR clarified that there has been no collective call for restaurants to shut down, but warned that the situation could worsen rapidly depending on how long the supply disruption continues.

“If the situation continues like this, nearly half of Mumbai’s hotels could shut down in the coming days,” the association said.

Shortage Spreads Beyond Mumbai

The LPG disruption is not limited to Mumbai. Similar supply issues have also been reported in Bengaluru and Chennai, where restaurants are facing difficulty securing commercial cylinders needed for cooking.

Industry bodies say thousands of eateries could be affected across major cities if the supply chain is not restored quickly.

Global Supply Pressures

The shortage comes amid global energy market volatility linked to tensions in West Asia, which have disrupted fuel shipments and created uncertainty in supply chains.

Authorities have said efforts are underway to stabilise LPG availability. However, hospitality industry representatives say restaurants are already under significant operational strain as deliveries of commercial cylinders have slowed considerably.

If the crisis continues, it could significantly impact the food service industry in India’s financial capital in the coming days.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2026 10:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).