Delhi, January 8: The Central government employees who have been waiting for a dearness allowance (DA) raise might get a good news before Republic Day 2023. The recently announced AICPI index has provided some encouraging news. The Narendra Modi administration may raise DA by an additional 4% by Republic Day on 26th January on 7th pay commission recommendations.

The DA is increased twice a year by the government on basis of 7th pay commission. The dates of this DA increase are January and July. The Central Government employees have been anticipating an increase in their dearness allowance since the new year began. 7th Pay Commission: Increase in Fitment Factor, DA Hike Likely in January For Central Government Employees? Check Latest Updates

According to data, the central government may raise the dearness allowance by 4% or 3% before this Republic Day 2023. This requires an increase of 0.4 points in the AICPI index in November and December. 7th Pay Commission: Salary of Central Government Employees to Increase After Union Budget 2023? Check Latest Update on Fitment Factor

The dearness allowance will grow to 42 percent if the government raises DA by 4%. The central government had increased DA by 4% w.e.fJuly 2022 on 7th pay commission recommendations.

According to the reports in Zee News, DA and DR increases will benefit 68 lakh pensioners and 48 lakh central government employees.

The following calculation shows how a level-3 employee's income would be affected if the DA was raised to 42 percent.

The employees base pay is Rs 56900. Monthly New Dearness Allowance of Rs. 23898 (42%). Dearness allowance to date (38%): Rs. 21622 per month. The rise in dearness allowance is 23898-21622 or Rs. 2276 per month. Salary increase: 2276 X 12 = Rs 27312

