Delhi, January 7: Central government employees are waiting for some good news from the centre in New Year 2023. The Narendra Modi-led Union government is likely to increase the Fitment Factor and Dearness Allowance (DA) of the government employees in January on recommendations of 7th pay commission, reported DNAIndia.

The Central government employees have been demanding the revision of the fitment factor and hike it to 3.68 times from 2.57 times as per the 7th pay commission's recommendations. 7th Pay Commission News Today: No HRA for Central Government Employees in These Cases, Check Revised Rules for House Rent Allowance

Revision of Fitment Factor:

If the Centre decides to increase fitment factor by 3 times, then the salary of the employees excluding allowances will be 18,000 X 2.57 = Rs 46,260. If the centre accept the demands of the employees, then the salary will be 26000 X 3.68 = Rs 95,680. If the Centre accepts a 3 times hike in fitment factor, then the salary will be 21000 X 3 = Rs 63,000. 7th Pay Commission: Salary of Central Government Employees to Increase After Union Budget 2023? Check Latest Update on Fitment Factor

It is important to note that the central government employees' remuneration is decided by their basic salary, fitment factor, and allowances as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.

DA Hike

The government is also planning to increase the dearness allowance once again. Information about this has been received from the data of AICPI index. At the beginning of the year 2023 i.e. on the new year itself, the employees will can get a bumper gift. This time also the government can increase the dearness allowance by up to 4 percent on 7th pay commission recommendations. With this hike, the DA will increase up to 42 per cent.

Dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) are revised twice a year, effective January 1 and July 1. The last hike, which benefitted about 48 lakh central government employees and 68 lakh pensioners, raised the DA by 4 per cent to 38 per cent.

