Delhi, January 12: Central government employees waiting for pending 18 months DA arrears may get a good news after Union Budget 2023. Apart from Dearness Allowance (DA) hike on basis of 7th pay commission, media reports have said that government is thinking again about the pending DA arrears. The Modi government at the Center will present its budget on February 1, 2023. It is expected that some decision can be taken on the DA arrears as well after Union Budget 2023.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, three instalments of DA arrears till January 1, 2022 from July 1, 2020, and Jan 1, 2021, were stopped. In July 2021, the government reinstated Dearness Allowance. However, there was no mention of the three payments that had been unpaid for the previous 18 months.

From July 1, 2021, the Centre increased the dearness allowance by 11% on the recommendations of 7th pay commission. After that, the dearness allowance increased from 17 to 28 per cent starting in July 2021. However, the DA currently stands at 38% on 7th pay commission recommendations.

If the government accepts the talk of central employees and pensioners, then soon Rs 2.18 lakh can come in their account together. In fact, the central employees have been demanding for a long time to give the withheld DA from January 2020 to June 2021.

Earlier, central employees were disappointed after Pankaj Chaudhary, Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance, said that pensioners will not receive the 18 month pending DA Arrear.

