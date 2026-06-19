8th Pay Commission Attendance Rules: Employee Unions Seek 2-Hour Monthly Grace Period for Late Arrivals

As the 8th Pay Commission begins reviewing demands submitted by employee organisations, one proposal gaining attention relates to attendance rules for central government employees. Staff representatives have urged the commission to relax existing late attendance norms and replace the current system of casual leave deductions with a more flexible monthly grace period.

What Change Has Been Proposed?

The staff side of the National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) has requested that employees be allowed a cumulative grace period of 120 minutes (2 hours) of late attendance every month without any penalty.

In its memorandum to the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC), the NC-JCM argued that increasing traffic congestion in cities and the widespread adoption of biometric attendance systems justify a review of the current rules.

The employee body proposed that only after the total late attendance exceeds 120 minutes in a month should half a day of casual leave (CL) be deducted. 8th Pay Commission: How To Submit Data Online for Consideration, Deadline and Key Details Explained.

What Are the Current Late Attendance Rules?

At present, central government employees can report up to one hour late on two occasions in a month without facing any penalty.

However, any late attendance beyond these two instances attracts a deduction of half a day of casual leave from the employee's leave balance for each additional occurrence.

Employee unions argue that the existing rule does not adequately account for commuting challenges faced by workers in major urban centres. 8th Pay Commission Latest News: Know How Fitment Factors Changed India's Pay Scale Structure From 1st to 7th Pay Commission.

Proposed Attendance Rule Under 8th Pay Commission

According to the NC-JCM proposal:

Employees should be allowed up to 120 minutes of cumulative late attendance in a month.

No leave deduction should be imposed within this monthly grace limit.

Half a day of casual leave may be deducted only after the 120-minute threshold is crossed.

The proposal seeks to shift the focus from the number of late arrivals to the total duration of delay during a month.

Demand for Better Benefits Under WRIIL

Apart from attendance-related reforms, employee representatives have also sought changes in Work-Related Illness and Injury Leave (WRIIL) provisions.

The NC-JCM has requested that employees injured while performing official duties should receive full leave salary during WRIIL without any deduction linked to compensation received under the Workmen's Compensation Act.

The staff side has also proposed that employees continue earning leave credits while they remain on WRIIL.

8th Pay Commission: Who Will Benefit?

The recommendations of the 8th Pay Commission are expected to impact more than 1.1 crore beneficiaries, including central government employees, pensioners and their family members.

India has constituted seven pay commissions so far. The First Pay Commission was set up in January 1946, and subsequent commissions have generally been formed at intervals of around 10 years.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 01:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).