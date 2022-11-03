The results of Big Ticket Abu Dhabi The Grand Prize 25 Million Series 245 Lottery will be declared today i.e Thursday, November 03, 2022, at 7.30 PM. As per India Timing it's declared at 9 PM. From ticket price to draw result date and live streaming details, here's all you need to know about the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi The Grand Prize 25 Million Series 245 Lottery 2022.

The cost of one Big Ticket Abu Dhabi The Grand Prize 25 Million Series 245 Lottery is AED 500 and anyone who purchases two tickets will enjoy the benefit of getting one for free by taking advantage of Big Ticket's 'Buy 2, Get 1 free' offer. The draw results will be live-streamed at www.bigticket.ae from 9 pm onwards.

Big Ticket Abu Dhabi The Grand Prize 25 Million Series 245 Lottery Prize:

The lucky grand prize winner will take home the Mighty AED 25 million guaranteed grand prize. As with every monthly draw, a second prize amount of AED 1 million will also be announced, as well as a third prize amount of AED 100,000 and fourth prize amount of AED 50,000.

In addition to the huge, guaranteed cash prizes in November, customers can purchase Dream Car tickets and stand a chance to win a luxurious BMW on 3rd November. The cost of one Dream Car Ticket is AED 150 and, as with the cash prize, anyone who purchases two tickets will get one for free.

There is no limit to the number of tickets that can be sold for cash draws but tickets for special draws, such as the dream car draws, are limited. The number of tickets available is announced when they go on sale.

