Kozhikode, January 6: An expat from Kerala has won a whopping 20 million dirhams (approximately Rs 39 crore) in a monthly lottery in the United Arab Emirates or UAE. The lucky winner of the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw is Abdussalam N V, who runs a shopping centre in Muscat. Abdussalam hails from Kerala's Kozhikode district. He is the winner of the first lottery draw in UAE this year. MHADA Pune Lottery 2020 Online Registration Process for 5,647 Houses Launched by Ajit Pawar.

Abdussalam purchased the ticket with the number 323601 on December 29. Instead of his Oman mobile number, he gave his Indian mobile number. When the lottery draw was open and Abdussalam won the mega prize, organizers struggled to reach him. They also approached the community members to reach out to Salam. Later, he came to know about the win from his friend. Big Ticket Lottery: Indian Expat Wins Over $3 Million in Abu Dhabi Raffle.

Speaking to a UAE newspaper, Abdussalam said that he would share the amount with his friends who were part of drawing the ticket. Lottery draws of 3 million dirhams (Rs 5 crore) and 1 million dirhams (Rs 1 crore) were also held. Saju Thomas won 3 million dirhams.

