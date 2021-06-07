Colin Wayne, an entrepreneur from Alabama, has been through a lot in his life. From serving in the military and surviving a rocket attack that nearly took his life, to then investing into and starting a company called Redline Steel from zero to growing it to almost $100 million, he is the poster boy for the American Dream. But, while he has had hardships and success, it has never taken him away from his mission of giving back to his country and the people within it who haven’t been as fortunate as himself.

“People Over Profit” is the motto Wayne lives by, and with it in mind, he has given back millions of dollars and products to first responders, homeless, teachers, truckers, Veteran families and more. And recently he has enlisted the help of some of Hollywood’s elite to give back and spread the “giving” message. Kelly Clarkson, Megan Fox, Amber Heard, Lance Bass, Jeff Ross, Ian Chen, Charley Koontz, Cassie Scerbo, Tina Knowles Lawson, Tori Spelling, Holly Robinson Peete, Alex Rose Wiesel, Steve Stanulis, Walter E. Jones, Glynn Turman, Richard Lawson and others have all jumped on board to give back.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colin Wayne (@colinwayne1)

Megan Fox recently told Kelly Clarkson: "What Colin went through overseas to then create his company now to be able to do this type of giveback is extraordinary. It was a no-brainer to be a part of [his recent Memorial Day promotion] and give back to those who knew and are related to ones who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.”

With more charity initiatives planned, Wayne’s message continues to relate to all and bring in Hollywood during this pandemic times.