Kolkata, July 24: The Kolkata Fatafat Result or Kolkata FF Result of Thursday, July 24, 2025, will be declared shortly by the civic authorities. Participants of this popular Satta Matka-style lottery can check the latest Kolkata FF Result on websites like kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. Played exclusively within Kolkata, the lottery features eight daily rounds, known as “bazis,” with results being updated after each round. To stay updated, players can scroll below to view the complete Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart or Kolkata FF Result Chart today, July 24. The game remains one of the most followed betting formats in the city, attracting thousands of players every day.

The Kolkata Fatafat lottery is played all seven days of the week and requires physical presence in Kolkata to participate. Players must place bets on each bazi to win varying amounts based on their luck and prediction. The Kolkata FF Result and corresponding Kolkata FF Result Chart help players track outcomes and plan their next moves. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, July 23, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for July 24, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 02:33 PM 146 1

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM

While the game offers an exciting opportunity for entertainment and potential winnings, players are advised to understand the game’s mechanics and adopt strategies to improve their chances. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

However, caution is advised due to the financial risks involved. Participants should be mindful of legalities related to gambling in their respective regions and play responsibly to avoid any potential pitfalls.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 24, 2025 10:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).