Entrepreneurship can be defined as designing, launching and running a new business, which is usually associated with creating a new product or market and is initially a small business. The person who founded this business is called an entrepreneur. In a broader definition, this concept is used in the field of economics, in which the entrepreneur is considered a person who has the ability to find and implement leading opportunities in new inventions and technologies.

The origins of entrepreneurship can be traced back to the beginning of the Industrial Revolution several centuries ago. Entrepreneurship in this period, using the potentials of the Industrial Revolution, created the path that factories and large businesses began to form. Today, however, entrepreneurship has found a broader meaning with the developments of the digital age. Today, many traditional businesses are on a relatively clear path to success, while the new opportunities of the communication age are sometimes not the same and have higher risks. However, new businesses such as Facebook, Google and… have made the dream of entrepreneurship and creating a big business more prominent for most people.

What are the characteristics of a successful entrepreneur?

If you are planning to become a successful entrepreneur in your life goals, you may want to know the 10 most important characteristics that exist among most successful entrepreneurs. To create and strengthen these characteristics in your personality and life, smooth the path of entrepreneurship for yourself.

Independence

Most people consider entrepreneurship as a concept opposite to employees, and this thinking is due to an important feature in entrepreneurs. The spirit of independence is what drives these people to start a personal business. Entrepreneurs prefer to work for themselves and manage their resources.

Responsibility

One of the first components that most top entrepreneurs have is accountability. Undoubtedly, starting and managing a large business requires accepting full responsibility for decisions and actions on a larger scale.

Balanced risk-taking

Do not confuse risk-taking with ill-considered, ignorant and rude actions. Risk-taking can be the ability to identify opportunities and threats in a particular situation or situation and make decisions that make the most of the opportunities and see the least harm from the threats. Successful entrepreneurs do not take risks without sufficient planning and knowledge, however, people who have taken the risk of starting a new business are prepared to face all the challenges facing their business.

High self-confidence

If we look at the biographies of the world's successful entrepreneurs, we will see that most of them have experienced failure once or even many times. What keeps these people on track after each failure is the confidence and belief they have in themselves. Top entrepreneurs believe that they will eventually succeed.