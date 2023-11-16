Raipur, November 16: The intense and acrimonious campaigning for the final round of the Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023 on November 17 came to a close. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the BJP’s campaign by holding four large rallies for the second phase and attacking the Congress government headed by Bhupesh Baghel for its involvement in corruption, especially the Mahadev betting app scam and the recruitment scam and its failure to curb Naxalism.

On the other hand, Congress mounted a counter-offensive, claiming that their party is concerned about the interest of the poor while the BJP-led Centre only works for the welfare of the rich. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi and CM Baghel led the campaign for the ruling party for the second phase of Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023. Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Campaigning for Second Phase Ends, Voting on 70 Seats on November 17.

As the voters in Chhattisgarh get ready to exercise their right to vote, we take a look at how to vote, steps to check names in the voter list and download the voter slip. Citizens are advised to check if their names are registered in the voter list to exercise their votes. The ECI will issue the voter list ahead of the elections on its official website at eci.gov.in so the voters can find relevant information easily.

Steps To Check Name in Voter List:

People of Chhattisgarh looking forward to exercising their vote on November 17 must visit the official website of the ECI to check their name(s) in the voter list. Once on the ECI website, enter one's details, including name, age, name of assembly constituency, district, and state, or check one's name by entering EPIC or voter ID number. Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Out of 1,181 Candidates, 1,178 Have Criminal Cases, 72 Facing Serious Charges; BJP Highest With 17 Candidates, Says ADR Report.

How To Vote:

To vote, the voter must visit the polling station on the election day. At the polling booth, an official will cross-check the voter's name on the voter list and their ID proof. Post this, another official will ink the voter's finger and hand a slip before taking their signature on a register (Form 17A). After all this, voters can exercise their right to vote by pressing the ballot button for the candidate/party they want to vote for or pressing None of the Above (NOTA).

Steps To Search One’s Polling Booth:

Visit the official website of the National Voter's Service Portal at nvsp.in.

On the homepage, click on the link 'Know Your' to open the location,

A new page will open.

Enter using your 'EPIC No', i.e., the voter ID number.

Next, click on the 'Search' button.

The page will display the booth name and booth-level officers (BLO) details.

On Friday, the second round of voting will take place in 70 of the 90 assembly seats in Chhattisgarh, covering 22 districts. The voting hours for all 70 seats are from 8 am to 5 pm, except for nine booths in the Naxal-hit Bindranawagarh constituency in Rajim district, where the polls will close at 3 pm. The booths in Bindranawagarh that will have shorter voting hours are Kamarbhaudi, Amamora, Odh, Bade Gobra, Ganwargaon, Gariba, Nagesh, Sahbinkachhar and Kodomali.

