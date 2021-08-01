New Delhi, August 1: Despite a heat wave condition in the initial days of July and the number of days it rained was only 16, Delhi's Safdarjung Observatory recorded 507.1 mm rainfall, nearly 141 per cent above normal in July. The normal rainfall during July is 210.6 mm at Safdarjung Observatory. There were three days (in meteorological parlance, 24-hour duration from 8.30 a.m. on day one to 8.30 a.m. the next day) that witnessed heavy rainfall, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

The three days were July 18-19, 26-27 and 29-30. For the 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on July 19, the rainfall recorded at Safdarjung was 69.6 mm, Palam 99.3 mm, Lodi Road 62 mm, Ridge 58 mm and Aya Nagar recorded 51.6 mm rainfall. Delhi Rains: Yamuna Water Level Rises Close to Danger Mark at Loha Pul (View Pics).

For the 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on July 27, the rainfall recorded at Safdarjung was 100 mm, Palam 68 mm, Lodi Road 86.8 mm, Ridge 38.2 mm and Aya Nagar recorded 69.8 mm rainfall.

For the 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on July 30, the rainfall recorded at Safdarjung was 72 mm, Lodi Road 74 mm, Ridge 56.8 mm and Aya Nagar recorded 34.8 mm rainfall, IMD release said.

Two observatories recorded standalone heavy rainfall events -- Ridge Observatory on July 15 with 107.4 mm rainfall and Palam Observatory on July 20 (67.6 mm) and July 28 (68.7 mm). The total rainfall was nearly 141 per cent above normal compared to the long period average (comparable average of rainfall during last 30 years).

As monsoon arrival had delayed in Delhi, the earlier days of July saw a heat wave condition. Five days of the month witnessed heat wave. July 1 saw 43.5 degrees Celsius, a departure of 6.7 degrees Celsius ; July 2 saw 43.1 degrees Celsius, a departure of 6.3 degrees Celsius; July 3 touched 41.3 degrees Celsius, a departure of 4.5 degrees Celsius; July 8 was 42.6, a departure of 6 degrees Celsius and July 9 was 41.8, a departure of 5.2 degrees Celsius. In IMD parlance, departure means an increase or decrease (here increase) from the average mean temperature of the given day based on 30 years' records.

The highest maximum temperature was 43.5 degrees Celsius recorded on July 1. The all-time record of maximum temperature for the month is 45 degrees Celsius, recorded on July 1, 1931, the IMD data added.

