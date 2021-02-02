SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk is going off Twitter for a bit and fans are going crazy on the microblogging platform. Today aka February 2, at 2:15 pm Musk took to Twitter to share that is taking a break from the social media platform. "Off Twitter for a while" he tweeted, leaving his fans in frenzy. While some are confused, some are using this opportunity to make funny memes and jokes. Elon Musk's tweets usually break Twitter. Recently, he made a simple change in his Twitter bio where he added the word "Bitcoin" and internet broke loose. As the world’s richest man showed interest in Bitcoin, its price was meant to boost.

Similarly, he tweeted the world 'Signal', his change in Twitter bio helped Bitcoin’s price leap higher by almost 20 percent in minutes. Internet is losing their mind! This time it is about him leaving Twitter for a bit and fans cannot have it. While many times Elon Musk makes a joke sometimes it even turns serious. Dogecoin, which started as a joke in 2013 is now the 10th most valuable cryptocurrency by market value, and it was only behind Bitcoin. Musk gave the nod to Doge, after he tweeted a Vogue cover magazine which featured a "Dogue." Musk's Twitter is one of his really powerful tools so now that he is planning to take a break, fans cannot keep calm.

Elon Musk's Tweet:

Off Twitter for a while — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 2, 2021

Whenever Elon Musk decides to post anything Twitter, fans love taking chiming in and the same thing happened this time when it was about the SpaceX CEO leaving Twitter. Check tweets:

LMAO

If i am going to be honest with you ,in my own humble opinion without being sentimental of course, without offending anyone who thinks differently from my own point of view,but also by looking into this matter in distinctive perspective ,i would like to say i have nothing to say — Stock X 🚀🚀 (@jdx_079) February 2, 2021

True!

Twitter's shares: collapse. — Ofer Lando (@Ofernicus) February 2, 2021

The Support

Elon, you deserve a week off. It's important. "My days are like insane torrents of information... it's insane... I don't recommend it... I was thinking like 'man, how long can I keep this up. I don't want my brain to explode'..." — @elonmusk 🤯 pic.twitter.com/sK7ymkxqLb — Remo Uherek (@remouherek) February 2, 2021

Fans

i no longer have a reason to check twitter — LG Yelo (@yelotree) February 2, 2021

Elon Musk recently made a debut on a new social-conversation app and was a crazy ride. He talked about wiring a monkey’s brain for video gaming and even entrepreneur’s grilling of Robinhood’s chief executive. However, not many users were unable to join because of the surge in demand to hear the world’s richest man speak.

