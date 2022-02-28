Mumbai, February 28: The Export-Import (EXIM) Bank of India is inviting online applications from candidates for management trainee posts. Interested candidates can apply on the official website of the EXIM Bank at eximbankindia.in.

According to the notification, the recruitment is being held for a total of 25 management trainee posts. This is a golden opportunity for those who wish to make a career in the banking sector. Read the latest EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022 notification here. The last date to apply is March 14. Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: BOB Invites Applications for 42 Managerial Posts, Apply at bankofbaroda.in; Check Details Here.

How To Apply For EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website of the EXIM Bank at eximbankindia.in

Once on Homepage, click on the 'Careers Section'

Click on the option for "Management Trainee 2022 recruitment"

Complete the registration process

Fill in the application

Upload the requested documents

Submit the application form

Pay application fee

Take a printout of the same for future reference.

Eligibility Criteria For EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022:

Candidate must have a minimum of 60% aggregate marks or equivalent Cumulative Grade Points Average (CGPA) in both Graduation and Post-Graduation.

Candidates from should have MBA/PGDBA, with specialisation in Finance

For candidates from Chartered Accountants (CA) background, passing the professional examination is sufficient.

Selection will be based on shortlisting and a subsequent round of Personal interviews and written tests.

Application Fee:

Application fees and Intimation Charges (Non-refundable) of Rs. 600/-for General /EWS and OBC candidates (plus applicable GST & transaction charges)

Rs.100/- (Intimation charges only) for SC/ ST/PWD/Women candidates (plus applicable GST & transaction charges).

Candidates must note that written examination will be conducted in Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Pune. While the interviews will be held in Mumbai and New Delhi. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Bank of Baroda for more information and updates.

