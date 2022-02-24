Mumbai, February 24: Bank of Baroda (BOB) is inviting online applications from candidates for various managerial posts. Interested candidates can apply on the official website of the BOB at bankofbaroda.in.

According to the notification, the recruitment is being held for a total of 42 Head, Dy, Head, Sr. Manager, etc., in Risk Management and Fraud Risk Departments. Read the latest BOB notification here. The last date to apply is March 15. RBI Recruitment 2022: Apply for 950 Assistant Posts on rbi.org.in; Check Details Here.

How To Apply For Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website of the Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.in

Once on Homepage, click on the 'Career Section'

Click on the 'apply online' tab, candidates can find the direct link here

Fill in the application

Upload the requested documents

Submit the application form

Pay application fee

Take a printout of the same for future reference.

Eligibility Criteria For Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022:

To know about the eligibility criteria, refer to the official Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 notification.

Application Fee For Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022:

Application fees and Intimation Charges (Non-refundable) of Rs. 600/-for General /EWS and OBC candidates (plus applicable GST & transaction charges)

Rs.100/- (Intimation charges only) for SC/ ST/PWD/Women candidates (plus applicable GST & transaction charges)

Selection Process For Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022:

Selection will be based on shortlisting and subsequent round of Personal interviews and/or any other selection method

Applicants must note that in the case of multiple applications, only the last valid (complete) application will be retained. Multiple appearances by a candidate for a single post in an interview will be summarily rejected/candidature canceled. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of Coal India for more information and updates.

