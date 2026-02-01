New Delhi, February 1: A new set of rule changes has come into effect from today, February 1, affecting daily commuters, consumers and businesses across India. From easier FASTag norms to higher tobacco prices and a hike in commercial LPG rates, these changes are expected to have a direct impact on household budgets and routine expenses.

Several measures notified earlier by the government are now operational, with implications for highway travel, tobacco consumption and commercial fuel costs. New Income Tax Slabs and Rates for FY 2026-27: How Budget Affects Your Take-Home Salary.

FASTag Rules Simplified for Private Vehicles

The FASTag system has been simplified to reduce inconvenience for car owners. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has discontinued the Know Your Vehicle (KYV) process for new FASTag issuances in the Car/Jeep/Van category. Bank Holidays in February 2026: Check State-Wise Closures and RBI Schedule As Banks To Remain Closed on These Days Next Month.

For existing FASTags, KYV will no longer be mandatory as a routine requirement and will be conducted only in specific cases such as complaints related to loose tags, incorrect issuance or misuse. In the absence of complaints, no KYV will be required, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said.

Cigarettes, Pan Masala and Other Tobacco Products Get Costlier

Cigarettes and other tobacco products have become costlier from today following the notification of revised excise duty and cess rates. The increase applies to cigarettes, jarda, gutkha (paan masala with tobacco) and paan masala without tobacco, with sharper hikes for filter and longer cigarettes, leading to higher retail prices for consumers.

Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Hiked by INR 50

Oil marketing companies have increased the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders by INR 50 from February 1. However, domestic LPG cylinder prices remain unchanged, offering relief to household consumers even as commercial establishments face higher input costs.

Overall, the February 1 rule changes bring a mix of relief and higher costs. While simplified FASTag norms are expected to ease highway travel and reduce compliance hassles, the rise in tobacco prices and commercial LPG rates could add to consumer and business expenses. Individuals and businesses may need to factor in these changes while planning their monthly budgets.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Indian Express), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2026 02:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).