Mumbai, September 29: Today, September 29, the gold price hit a new record high and was said to be trading at USD 3793 per ounce. Amid the continuous rise in prices of yellow metal, analysts have said that gold and silver prices are expected to maintain their upward trajectory this week. They also added that prices of yellow and silver metals are likely to see late profit-booking amid the release of a series of crucial global economic indicators. As the gold price hit a new record high today, people across India are looking online to know the latest rates of the yellow metal.

It must be recalled that on Friday, September 26, prices of Silver surged INR 1,900 to hit a fresh record high of INR 1,41,900 per kilogram. On the other hand, gold prices rose by INR 330 in Delhi. The All India Sarafa Association had said that the price surge of gold and silver was driven by heavy demand from stockists and robust festive buying. In case you're wondering what the gold rates are across the country today, September 29, then scroll below to know the prices of yellow metal in Mumbai, Bengaluru and other metro cities. Kerala Fraud Case: Former Student Arrested for Swindling Teacher of INR 27.5 Lakh and 21 Sovereigns of Gold in Malappuram.

Gold Rate in Mumbai, Delhi and Other Metro Cities Today, September 29 (Price Per 10 Gram)

City 22K Gold (per 10gm) 24K Gold (per 10gm) Mumbai INR 1,05,840 INR 1,15,470 Delhi INR 1,05,990 INR 1,15,620 Bengaluru INR 1,05,840 INR 1,15,470 Chennai INR 1,06,390 INR 1,16,070 Jaipur INR 1,05,990 INR 1,15,620 Hyderabad INR 1,05,840 INR 1,15,470 Patna INR 1,05,890 INR 1,15,220 Ahmedabad INR 1,05,890 INR 1,15,220 Kolkata INR 1,05,840 INR 1,15,470

According to Good Returns, the price of gold is INR 11,547 per gram for 24 karat gold and INR 10,584 per gram for 22 karat gold in the country. On the other hand, 18 karat gold is priced at INR 8,660 per gram. It must be noted that gold rates mentioned above exclude GST and making charges. The prices of yellow metal depend on several factors, including international market rates, import duties, taxes, and changes in the value of the rupee. How To Buy Digital Gold Online Through Google Pay, Paytm and Other Platforms on Akshaya Tritiya 2025.

However, gold continues to hold cultural and financial importance for people nationwide. Gold, which is usually purchased during weddings and festivals, is expected to see robust buying this month due to festivals such as Dussehra, Diwali, Dhanteras, and the wedding season. Indian continues to be one of the biggest consumers of gold globally.

