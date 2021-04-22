“There is no going back to the way things were.”

This is what I told a lot of my clients as we started prep work to adapt their growth strategies to the new normal.

As the pandemic raged on in 2020, there was an immediate need for most companies to take a bulk of their operations online.

One of the mediums used was LinkedIn because it helped even the smaller fish do battle with the sharks.

In today’s article, we take a look at how LinkedIn can flatten the business landscape, and what we can do to compete properly on the platform.

BAMF and LinkedIn

My name is Houston Golden, and I’m the founder of BAMF Media, a marketing and consulting firm that specializes in LinkedIn optimization and growth hacking. My team has helped everyone from small startups to Fortune 500 companies in reaching new heights.

Our goal is simple: we want to help people hack their growth.

The new normal has left us with many lessons, but there are also opportunities for us to grow. Let’s explore them.

Why LinkedIn?

LinkedIn is the world’s largest professional social media network with over a quarter of a billion active users.

Everyone from influencers, industry and thought leaders, politicians, and newly minted professionals are on the platform.

What’s one thing they all have in common?

They’re all there to connect.

LinkedIn works just like Facebook, but what sets it apart is the branding. It was made for professionals to connect with other professionals.

On LinkedIn, there’s no need to beat around the bush, you can be all about the organization and the business that you represent, something you can’t do on a platform like Facebook.

Since it commands a large following and a businesslike atmosphere, you can be sure that the people you’re targeting are on the platform making it easy for you to look for them and connect with them.

Here’s what.

We know that the best way to boost your presence on any network is to pour money into ad spend, but that’s not always the case with LinkedIn.

Yes, it does help to have a couple of credits ready so that you can buy a couple of ads every now and then, but LinkedIn has allowed even the smallest of our clients achieve exponential growth rates, if they played their cards right.

How Do We Do It?

For the sake of brevity, I’ve divided this up into three easy sections to help you divide the steps that you have to take to start growing today.

Optimization

The first step in competing with the big guys is to start with your profile.

It is technically your landing page on the network.

LinkedIn provides everyone with the same standard profile – except for premium subscribers – and you can be sure that a competitor is not going to have more features in their profile that you won’t have.

By properly optimizing your profile, you can make it more appealing to a prospect who has landed on it because they were curious about a post of yours or a LinkedIn request that you sent out.

Getting your LinkedIn SEO on point, crafting a headline that’s intriguing, about summaries that lead to a CTA a cover image that acts as a banner for your services, etc., are all wonderful examples of how you can create your own USP and directly compete in today’s market.

Think about it, who would you trust more on LinkedIn, someone with a half-complete profile or someone who’s taken their time to make it look appealing to the prospect?

By positioning and competing your profile properly, you can make sure that you don’t lose any inbound leads.

Hyper-Personalized Outbound Lead Generation

Techniques like ABM (account-based marketing) for B2B clients have been around for a while, but they’ve proven themselves to be the go-to during the pandemic.

We like LinkedIn because it is easy to deploy an ABM campaign on the platform:

You can prospect using their in-house LinkedIn Sales Navigator After that you can further segment your lists with the advanced filters on demographics, income, etc. Doing individual research on each prospect is easy because you already have access to their profiles Then, you end with communication that’s personalized based on their profile.

LinkedIn provides companies with limited budgets an avenue to try out otherwise expensive techniques such as ABM.

Lead Nurturing and Brand Recall

Lead generation is only effective with proper lead nurturing, and we love the way lead nurturing works on the platform because it is so easy.

When people think of lead nurturing, they only think of follow-up messages or emails, but on LinkedIn, you can take a more subtle organic approach with the posts that you share.

Our advice is to always post something of value at least three times a week.

Why?

Even if you don’t directly message prospects in the funnel, there’s a high likelihood that they’ll see at least one of your posts during the week and that will drive brand recall.

If it was a resource and they got value from it, you end up helping them move further through your funnel.

Here’s the plus side.

The posts also serve as lead magnets to people who still haven’t messaged you yet.

Takeaways

LinkedIn was built for business, so you already have one foot through the door.

But, since it was also made for the masses, this means that everyone is treated relatively equally – when we talk about organic traffic – meaning that no matter your size, you can still compete if you strategize well.

Competition is good because it allows organizations to build better products and services for the people.

And, beyond that, it is through equal playing fields that you can see real innovation in our market.

So, what’s stopping you from competing with the giants?