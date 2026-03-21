Mumbai, March 21: In a rare move for a Silicon Valley executive, Pinterest CEO Bill Ready has publicly advocated for a global ban on social media use for children under the age of 16. In a detailed LinkedIn post published on March 20, Ready urged governments to implement strict regulatory frameworks and enforcement mechanisms, arguing that current industry-led safeguards are insufficient to protect young users.

The statement marks a significant departure from the stance of other Big Tech leaders, who have generally favoured parental controls and age verification over outright restrictions. Tech Layoffs 2026: Amazon, Citi, Pinterest and Others Reduce Workforce by Laying Off Thousands of Employees.

Social Media As It Exists Today Is Not Safe for Kids Under 16, Says Pinterest CEO Bill Ready

Bill Ready Calls for Platform Accountability

Ready's proposal centers on the idea that neither app developers nor mobile operating systems are doing enough to gatekeep access for minors. He emphasised that a successful ban would require "accountability for both app developers and mobile platforms," suggesting a top-down approach to age enforcement that moves beyond simple self-reporting. By citing Australia’s recent under-16 social media ban as a viable model, Ready has positioned himself as a supporter of direct state intervention. This puts him at odds with the broader tech industry, where companies like Meta and Google have historically lobbied against age-based bans in favour of improved content moderation tools.

Legal Pressure and Mental Health Concerns Over Social Media Use

The Pinterest CEO’s comments come as the tech industry faces unprecedented legal scrutiny regarding the impact of digital platforms on youth mental health. A high-profile trial currently underway in Los Angeles is examining allegations that major social media apps are designed with addictive features that contribute to a mental health crisis among teenagers. Ready's stance effectively aligns Pinterest with the growing movement for stricter digital safety laws. "The fact that a sitting tech CEO is openly calling for it suggests the industry itself is beginning to acknowledge that incremental fixes may not be enough," observed one tech policy analyst.

The Internal Contradiction for Pinterest

Despite Ready's advocacy for a 16-year age limit, Pinterest's current internal policies remain aligned with US industry standards, allowing users as young as 13 to create accounts. Furthermore, the platform has seen significant growth among younger demographics; approximately one-third of Pinterest's active user base is currently between the ages of 17 and 25. Industry observers suggest that Ready's comments are less about an immediate change to Pinterest’s terms of service and more about leading the narrative in a changing regulatory landscape. By advocating for a higher age bar, Pinterest may be attempting to distinguish itself as a "safer" alternative to more traditional, feed-based social media platforms. Pinterest Layoffs: CEO Bill Ready Sacks Engineers As Company Doubles Down on an AI-Forward Approach.

Ready's proposal moves the debate from "how to protect teens on social media" to "whether teens should be on social media at all." While it remains uncertain if other tech giants will follow suit or if more governments will adopt the Australian model, the dialogue has shifted toward a more restrictive future for minor access to digital communities.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2026 07:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).