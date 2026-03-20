Mumbai, March 20: The Maharashtra State Department of Women and Child Development has announced a final extension for beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana to correct errors in their e-KYC (Electronic Know Your Customer) profiles. Beneficiaries who have encountered issues with their monthly disbursements of INR 1,500 due to technical discrepancies now have until March 31 to rectify their information. This move follows reports of eligible women missing out on payments because of incorrect data entries regarding employment status, pension details, or bank linking.

State Minister Aditi Tatkare emphasised that this is a "one-time opportunity" to ensure that the direct benefit transfer (DBT) mechanism remains uninterrupted. The government has also mobilised district-level officials and Anganwadi workers to assist with physical verification for those unable to navigate the digital portal. Ladki Bahin Yojana E-KYC Correction Window Closes on March 31.

Ladki Bahin Yojana eKYC Process Will Continue Until March 31, Says Aditi Tatkare

These reports being circulated are incorrect and not based on any official data. The eKYC process is ongoing and will continue until 31st March. The department has not released any official figures or findings so far. I urge media organisations to verify facts with the… — Aditi S Tatkare (@iAditiTatkare) March 11, 2026

Step-by-Step Guide for Ladki Bahin Yoajana e-KYC Correction

The correction process is primarily digital and must be completed through the official scheme portal. Applicants should ensure they have their Aadhaar-linked mobile phone ready for OTP verification.

Visit the Official Portal: Navigate to ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in.

Navigate to ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in. Log In: Use your registered mobile number and password under the "Applicant Login" section.

Use your registered mobile number and password under the "Applicant Login" section. Access e-KYC Update: Locate the "e-KYC Correction" or "Update Profile" link prominently displayed on the dashboard.

Locate the "e-KYC Correction" or "Update Profile" link prominently displayed on the dashboard. Verify Information: Carefully review your Name, Aadhaar Number, and Bank Account details. Correct any errors in the eligibility checkboxes (e.g., ensuring "Government Employee" or "Income Taxpayer" options are correctly selected).

Carefully review your Name, Aadhaar Number, and Bank Account details. Correct any errors in the eligibility checkboxes (e.g., ensuring "Government Employee" or "Income Taxpayer" options are correctly selected). OTP Authentication: Enter the Aadhaar-based OTP sent to your registered mobile number to confirm the changes.

Enter the Aadhaar-based OTP sent to your registered mobile number to confirm the changes. Submit and Track: After submission, your status should reflect as "Under Review" or "Completed."

Common Errors To Fix To Receive Ladki Bahin Yojana Payment

Many applications were stalled due to specific data entry mistakes. Beneficiaries are encouraged to check the following:

Incorrect Bank Details: Ensure the bank account is active, in the applicant's name only (no joint accounts), and seeded with Aadhaar.

Ensure the bank account is active, in the applicant's name only (no joint accounts), and seeded with Aadhaar. Wrong Eligibility Options: Some users accidentally selected "Yes" for family members having government jobs or being taxpayers, which leads to automatic disqualification.

Some users accidentally selected "Yes" for family members having government jobs or being taxpayers, which leads to automatic disqualification. Missing Documents: If a husband or father is deceased, verify that the death certificate information is correctly updated in the relief section to bypass certain UAID requirements.

If your application remains "Pending" despite online corrections, you may visit the nearest Setu Suvidha Kendra or the District Women and Child Development office for manual intervention. Officials have warned that failing to complete the e-KYC correction by the March 31 deadline could result in permanent removal from the beneficiary list, as the government seeks to purge duplicate and ineligible entries from the system. Ladki Bahin Yojana Good News: Maharashtra Women Beneficiaries May Receive Combined INR 3,000 February and March Installments Together.

Launched in June 2024, the scheme aims to provide financial independence to women aged 21 to 65 with an annual family income below INR 2.5 lakh. As of March 2026, the government is preparing to release combined instalments for February and March, totalling INR 3,000, to all successfully verified beneficiaries by mid-April.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Aditi Tatkare). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2026 04:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).