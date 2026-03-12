Mumbai, March 12: Millions of women enrolled in the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana are awaiting clarity as the February 2026 installment remains pending well into the second week of March. While the scheme typically disburses INR 1,500 monthly, technical delays and a massive administrative audit have led to a backlog. Reports local news outlets suggest that the government may now release a combined payment of INR 3,000, covering both February and March, to eligible beneficiaries during the latter half of this month.

The delay coincides with a major "digital purge" where the Maharashtra government removed approximately 90 lakh beneficiaries from the scheme’s rolls following a statewide audit. Using digital verification to cross-reference data with income tax and vehicle registration records, the audit flagged applicants with an annual family income exceeding INR 2.5 lakh or those owning a four-wheeler. This cleanup exercise, aimed at "right-sizing" the budget, has reduced the beneficiary base from over 2.6 crore to roughly 1.53 crore, saving the state an estimated INR 17,000 crore. Ladki Bahin Yojana E-KYC Correction: Update Your E-KYC by March 31 To Resume INR 1,500 Payment.

Ladki Bahin Yojana Installment Update

Beneficiaries who have maintained their eligibility are increasingly anxious as the March 8 (International Women's Day) window passed without the expected credits. Sources indicate that the government is now targeting the third or fourth week of March for the next round of Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT).

While a single INR 1,500 payment is the standard, the precedent of previous combined installments has fueled expectations for a double credit of INR 3,000. However, the Finance Department has yet to issue a formal Government Resolution (GR) confirming whether both months will be settled in one go or staggered. Ladki Bahin Yojana E-KYC Deadline: Visit ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in To Complete Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana E-KYC Correction Before March 31.

Mandatory e-KYC and 31 March Deadline

A primary reason for "paused" payments for many women is incomplete or failed e-KYC verification. The government has mandated that all beneficiaries must link their bank accounts with Aadhaar and complete biometric or OTP-based authentication via the Nari Shakti Doot app or local Setu Suvidha Kendras.

Women whose status has shifted from "Approved" to "Ineligible" or "Pending" have until 31 March 2026 to correct technical errors. Local ward offices and Gram Panchayats are currently handling a surge in grievances as applicants rush to re-upload documents like ration cards and income certificates to regain their status before the new financial year begins.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Saam TV and Times Now Marathi), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2026 03:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).