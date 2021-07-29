The last date to file an income tax return (ITR) for the financial year 2020-21 is September 30, 2021. However, the last date for issuing Form 16 by employees has also been extended till July 31. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Income Tax department has extended the deadline for filing the ITR several times. The I-T department in June launched a new portal - www.incometax.gov.in - for the e-filing of ITRs. ITR 2021 Filing Deadline Extended: Govt Extends FY21 Income Tax Returns Filing Deadline for Individuals Till September 30.

Notably, the last day for filing ITR is generally July 31 every year. Salaried employees need to get Form 16 from their employers for filing the ITR. People should keep all the required documents, including a bank statement, Form-16 and other investment-related documents, ready before filing the income tax return. Aadhaar-PAN Linking: Know Online And Offline Ways to Link Aadhaar Card With PAN Before September 30, 2021 Deadline.

Here Are Steps You Should Follow To File Your ITR:

Login to the new ITR portal - www.incometax.gov.in . The new portal is Aadhaar and TAN-enabled in addition PAN.

. The new portal is Aadhaar and TAN-enabled in addition PAN. In the e-File tab, click on Income Tax Returns and then on "File Income Tax Return".

Select assessment year and click on continue.

Select mode for filing the ITR. Online mode is recommended and click on proceed.

Click on "start filing new ITR".

A new page will open with three options - individual, HUF and others. Select "individual".

Select the ITR type.

Select reason for filing ITR and fill the required fields.

Make payment If applicable.

After previewing the ITR, click on submit.

Then you are required to click on proceed for verification.

Select verification mode.

The Department asks you whether you want to digitally sign your return, if you choose "Yes’" then you need to upload your digital signature, which needs to be pre-registered at the Income Tax website. You can also do it via uploading Aadhaar signature option.

Enter EVC/OTP for e verifying ITR if it is not digitally signed.

Signed ITR could also be sent to CPC for verification.

The IT department has notified seven forms for filing ITR in 2021. These forms are - Sahaj (ITR-1), Form ITR-2, Form ITR-3, Form Sugam (ITR-4), Form ITR-5, Form ITR-6 and Form ITR-7. The government has also launched a mobile app to file the ITR.

