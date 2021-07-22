New Delhi, July 22: The government in June has extended the last date of linking Aadhaar card with PAN card for three months till September 30, 2021. The deadline was extended in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the past also the Centre had extended the deadline for Aadhaar-PAN linking. A penalty of Rs 1,000 will be imposed, and your PAN card will become inoperative if one fails to link both the documents. Aadhaar-UAN Name Mismatch: Here's How to Correct EPF UAN Name And Match With That on 12-Digit Unique Aadhaar Number.

According to the Central Board of Direct Taxation (CBDT), it is mandatory to link PAN and Aadhaar to file for Income Tax returns. Aadhaar is a verifiable 12-digit identification number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to the resident of India for free of cost. Meanwhile, PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric number. It is mandatory for making financial transactions, such as for opening a bank account, buying mutual funds or shares and making cash transactions of over Rs 50,000. Aadhaar-PF Account Linking: Know How to Link Aadhaar Card With UAN Number Via UMANG App, EPFO Portal and Offline.

Here Are Steps to Link Aadhaar Card And PAN:

Open the Income Tax e-filing portal - https://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/

Register yourself (if not already done).

Your PAN (Permanent Account Number) will be your user ID.

Log in by entering the User ID, password and date of birth.

A pop up window will appear, asking you to link your PAN with Aadhaar.

If not you don’t want to do it from there, then go to ‘Profile Settings’ on Menu bar and click on ‘Link Aadhaar’.

As per the information on PAN, details such as name date of birth and gender will already be mentioned

Verify the PAN details on screen with the those mentioned on your Aadhaar.

In case there is a mismatch, you need to get the same corrected in either of the documents.

If the details match, enter your Aadhaar number.

Click on the “link now” button.

A pop-up message will iappear on the screen stating that your Aadhaar has been successfully linked to your PAN.

People can also visit https://www.utiitsl.com/ OR https://www.egov-nsdl.co.in/ to link your PAN and Aadhaar.

People can also link both the documents through SMS. They need to send a message to 567678 or 56161 from the registered mobile number. They should send an SMS in the format - UIDPAN<12 Digit Aadhaar> <10 Digit PAN. Only when the I-T department validates your name, date of birth, and gender against Aadhaar details, the linking process will be complete.

