Hugo & Son's, a bed manufacturer based in West Yorkshire, offers handmade sleigh beds in a variety of styles that offer a touch of class to the bedroom. The bed manufacturer has been in business for several years, producing high-quality beds at extremely low prices. Sleigh beds have quickly become the nation's favourite bed with its sleek, elegant presentation.

The company contributes to the International Tree Foundation, which helps to reduce the company's carbon footprint. Hugo & Son's also sources all of the materials for the beds locally in order to support other local businesses. Scarlett Moffatt for a massive custom-made bed, Coleen Nolan for her new home, and Sharon Gaffka from Love Island 2021 are just a few of the celebrities who have recently collaborated with the company. Hugo & Son's is the ideal place for anyone looking for a personalized made-to-order bed.

Hugo & Sons image of the Chesterfield Sleigh Bed

Customers can customize any of the top-selling sleigh beds on the company's website by selecting the type of fabric as well as the finish for the bed's headboard. Hugo & Son's originally had a 5-7 day lead time, but due to a massive influx of orders in a short period of time, their lead time was dramatically increased to over 10 weeks. Even during these difficult times, the number of employees was increased by more than 200 percent as sales skyrocketed.

"We've been overwhelmed with orders over the last 18 months," said managing director Suhail Patel, "but the team is working hard and efficiently to ensure we meet the quoted delivery timescales. We are extremely thankful to all our customers and especially our staff members during these difficult times. We have some of the best upholsterers in the industry and our customer service team is working tremendously to get back to the overload of inquiries we are receiving daily. We are confident in our products and have become the trusted brand for handmade beds in the UK."

There has never been a better time to renovate the bedroom, with most people still working from home, the bed has quickly become the most used furniture in homes all over the world. Having contractors in the house has never been easier, and the days of missing the delivery man are long gone. With so many new bed manufacturers popping up on a daily basis, it can be difficult to find a high-quality bed that will last a lifetime. For the best quality look no further than Hugo & Son's bed collection for the perfect bedroom masterpiece, whether it's used to make a statement or to change up the "work from bed" look.