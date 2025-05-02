Toronto, May 2: In Canada’s increasingly unaffordable housing market, desperation is driving innovation, sometimes in the most unexpected places. Among migrants and residents struggling to make ends meet, particularly in major cities, a growing number are turning to unconventional ways to earn extra income as inflation bites hard. One eyebrow-raising solution that’s stirred debate online? Renting out half of a bed.

News18 reported that Monique Jeremiah, a 37-year-old woman facing financial hardship during the COVID-19 lockdown, found herself unable to cover rent after losing her job and going through a breakup. Instead of moving out, she got creative—advertising a shared sleeping arrangement where strangers could pay to occupy one side of her bed. The idea, which might seem absurd to some, ended up becoming a surprisingly lucrative gig, reportedly earning her tens of thousands of dollars each month. Bouncing Bed in China: Woman Tests 'Bouncing Bed' Made by Chinese Company To 'Help' Couples 'Spice Things Up' in the Bedroom (Watch Video).

What is Hot Bedding?

This trend, dubbed hot bedding, involves two unrelated individuals sleeping in the same bed, either on opposite schedules or, in some cases, at the same time with agreed-upon boundaries. It’s not meant to be romantic or intimate, and strict ground rules often apply. While many have called the practice unsafe or invasive, others see it as a necessary adaptation to the punishing cost of urban living. Indian-Origin Woman Violently Attacked on Crowded Railway Platform in Canada’s Calgary, Accused Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

For migrants, especially those newly arrived and burdened by rent and low wages, hot bedding underscores the lengths people are willing to go just to stay housed. As housing affordability worsens, the line between privacy and practicality is increasingly being redrawn—sometimes, right down the middle of a mattress.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2025 09:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).