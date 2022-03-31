Mumbai, March 31: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is inviting applications from eligible interested candidates to apply for the Division Head (Technology Support Services) post. The recruitment is being held for 1 Division Head vacancy.

Applicants can present their candidature for these posts by applying on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. Candidates can read the official IBPS Recruitment 2022 notification here. Candidates must note that April 13, 2022, is the last date to apply for the posts. DRDO Recruitment 2022: Apply For 8 Research Vacancies at drdo.gov.in; Check Details Here.

How To Apply For IBPS Recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in .

. Search for the desired post

Fill up the application form

Search for the desired post

Fill up the application form

Upload the requested documents

Submit the application form

Take a printout of the same for future reference.

Educational Qualification For IBPS Recruitment 2022:

Candidate must have a Bachelor's or Master’s Degree in Electronics or Electronics and Telecommunication or Electronics and Communication or Electronics and Instrumentation or Computer Science or Information Technology or Computer Applications and/ or equivalent from a University/ Institution/ Board recognised by Govt. Of India.

Age Limit For IBPS Recruitment 2022:

Candidates must not exceed 61 years of age.

The candidate must note that recruitment is purely on a contract basis. The selection process will be based on shortlisting and interview. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of IBPS for more details and information.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 31, 2022 01:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).